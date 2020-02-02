National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. National Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

