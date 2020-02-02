Needham & Company LLC Increases Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $62.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPAY. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
