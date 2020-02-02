Needham & Company LLC Increases Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $62.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPAY. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $53.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

