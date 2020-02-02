Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Neenah has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Neenah to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NP opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. Neenah has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neenah will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,957 shares of company stock worth $2,023,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

