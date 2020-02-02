Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTGN. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Neon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Neon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Neon Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.18 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.74.

NTGN opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Neon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

