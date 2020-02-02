New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $137.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

