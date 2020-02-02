Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Posts Earnings Results

Newmark Security (LON:NWT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.23 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NWT opened at GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million and a PE ratio of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. Newmark Security has a twelve month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

In other Newmark Security news, insider Maurice Dwek purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43). Also, insider Graham Feltham purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,523.55). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,000.

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

