Newton Price Up 16% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 14,456,994,590 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

