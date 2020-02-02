NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange and Exrates. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $919.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00759231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007081 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

