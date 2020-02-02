NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $282.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings also decreased year over year due to softer contribution from its segments. However, the company is poised to benefit from ongoing investments, which in turn are going to boost its performance in the long run. NextEra’s “30 by 30” plan will help the company meet the goal of making its generation portfolio cleaner. The $50-$55B investment will modernize and strengthen its infrastructure. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. That said, if planned nuclear plant outages last longer or there is an unplanned outage, the company’s normal operations and profitability might be hindered.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.20. 1,849,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,955. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $173.35 and a 12 month high of $270.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

