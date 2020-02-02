NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 561,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIC will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,347,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NIC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NIC by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIC by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 419,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,282,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

