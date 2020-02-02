Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 191.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.