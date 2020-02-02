Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 340 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

NKSH opened at $40.84 on Friday. National Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $265.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

