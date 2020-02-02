Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,191 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 28.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $155,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNDT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.