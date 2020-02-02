Noble Midstream Partners LP Announces Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6878 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NBLX opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $889.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBLX. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

