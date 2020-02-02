Nomura Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $295.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Nomura from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.18.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average is $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

