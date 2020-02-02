Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $188.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nordson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.86. 416,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $176.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

