Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

NSC traded down $6.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.70. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $166.33 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

