Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.75-23.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.3-35.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.95 billion.

NYSE:NOC traded down $10.30 on Friday, hitting $374.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

