NTV Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.03. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.