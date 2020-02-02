NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $301,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,294,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $209,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

