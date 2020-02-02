NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 269,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $166,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.