Nufarm (ASX:NUF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.38

Shares of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.66. Nufarm shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 1,323,886 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73.

About Nufarm (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

