NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $9.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.43. 9,144,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

