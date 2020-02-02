Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.