Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

