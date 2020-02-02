OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 19th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.
OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
