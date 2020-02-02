OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 19th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

