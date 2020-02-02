Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $990.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $7.38 on Friday, hitting $196.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.17. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 256,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

