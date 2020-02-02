Oldfather Financial Services LLC Invests $1.94 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.84. 1,727,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,314. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average is $121.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.