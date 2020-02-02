Oldfather Financial Services LLC Invests $260,000 in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $66.60. 3,363,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $68.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

