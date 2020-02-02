Oldfather Financial Services LLC Invests $428,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 326.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $499,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.47. 4,701,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,314. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.88. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $99.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

