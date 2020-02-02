Oldfather Financial Services LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

