Oldfather Financial Services LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $287,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $687,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $4,843,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $268,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.38. 13,983,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

