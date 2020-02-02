Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 19,159 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,063,000.

IWF stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.90. 3,078,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $185.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

