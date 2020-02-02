Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,110. Open Text has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after buying an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 494,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

