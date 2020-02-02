Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.90.
Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,110. Open Text has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after buying an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 494,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.