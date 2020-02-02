Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $52.00 at TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

