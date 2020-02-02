Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $52.00 at TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.
NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
