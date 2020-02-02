Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620,400 shares during the period. Opes Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 9.56% of Opes Acquisition worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Opes Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPES stock remained flat at $$10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $129.85 million, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.05. Opes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Opes Acquisition Profile

Opes Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

