Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,427,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,772 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $38.67.

