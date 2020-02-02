Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.49 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.38.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

