Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 183,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after buying an additional 48,772 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,563.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter.

JPEM stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.