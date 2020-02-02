Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.42%.

OPY stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

