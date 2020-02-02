OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OptimizeRx an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,282. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $156.62 million, a PE ratio of -122.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.39. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

