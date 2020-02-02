Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

OVV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 4,175,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,900. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

