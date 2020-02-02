Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) fell 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26, 1,018,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,701,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

The company has a market cap of $393.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 147.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 37.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

