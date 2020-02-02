PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.56

Shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCFBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $806.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

