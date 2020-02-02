PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.21. 3,310,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,225. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

