PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 5%

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.49, 1,598,363 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,644,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,662,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 357,531 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 454,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 307,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,333,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
