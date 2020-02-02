Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $163.52. 4,522,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

