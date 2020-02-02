Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,157 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

