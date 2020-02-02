Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 862 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ABM Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 968,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

