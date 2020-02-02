Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,236 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 756,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

LOPE opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.