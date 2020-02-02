Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $230,000 Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 328.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allergan were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 129.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

Allergan stock opened at $186.64 on Friday. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $194.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

